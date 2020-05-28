‘Wine online’ searches up by over 1000%

By Jo Gilbert

‘Order wine online’ has become the newest buzz word for housebound UK consumers looking to get their fix during lockdown.

There has unsurprisingly been a surge in e-commerce activity since 24 March, with consumers turning online for wine as shops, bars and restaurants closed.

Now, a sneak peak into the most popular wine-related searches and companies has been facilitated thanks to London digital marketing agency, Semetrical.

The data, taken from Google over a 90 day period, showed a surge in wine delivery related searches, with ‘order wine online’ up by 950% and ‘online wine delivery UK’ up by 850%.

Majestic however might be the biggest winner, with the retailer witnessing a huge 3,500% spike in searches by mid-May, with an additional 1,300% bump thanks to a single ‘s’ (as in Majestic wine's') being added to search fields.

In line with this, retailers Aldi, Laithwaites and Waitrose all saw their searches leap, with Aldi’s key words jump 2,400%.

The number of searches for ‘Virgin Wines’ and ‘Naked Wines’ has also grown by 170%, suggesting lesser-known brands have also been able to take advantage of growing demand for wine delivery services.

When it comes to the types of wine Brits are looking for, searches for ‘red wine delivery’ have seen the biggest increase over the past 90 days, followed by ‘Prosecco delivery’ (+500%) and ‘Champagne delivery’ (+300%).

All but one of the top six wine-specific search increases related to sparkling wine.

The top, red wine, enjoyed a 550% increase in online searches.









