Aldi launches free online wine course

By Mathew Lyons

Discount multiple retailer Aldi has unveiled a free new online wine course aimed at helping consumers find their way around the wine aisle.

Some 63% of British wine buyers admit to feeling baffled by the wine offer in British supermarkets, while 57% confess to feel daunted when buying wine, recent research has shown.

Among other findings, 23% of us are too embarrassed to ask for help when picking wine, and fully 91% would try to bluff their way through wine selection either to save face or to impress others, the research revealed. Some 23% of British wine consumers also pretend to like a wine they hate to avoid being caught out.

The online course, branded the Aldiploma, comprises six modules and video tutorials looking at wine styles, including sparkling, sweet and fortified, as well as classic wines grapes and regions. It also features suggestions for food-and wine pairing.

Each module is led by Aldi wine expert Sam Caporn MW.

Caporn said: “As one of only 382 Masters of Wine worldwide, it’s fair to say I know my Malbec from my Merlot – but that hasn’t always been the case! Rewind twenty years and I was just a wine lover with none of the technical knowledge I have now.

“Aldi is known for its affordable, great quality wines so this creates the perfect platform to help consumers try new things and gain the perfect introduction to the world of wine.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “The wonderful world of wine should be enjoyed by all and at Aldi we believe that visiting the wine aisle should be an enjoyable experience.

"The Aldiploma provides a unique and fun approach to learning about wine, giving customers the confidence they want when selecting a wine and debunking any complicated wine terminology.”





Top photo shows Sam Caporn MW.









