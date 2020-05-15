Subscriber login Close [x]
US number one hard seltzer brand sets it sights on UK domination

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  15 May, 2020

White Claw, the brand which has ignited a seltzer storm in the US, is now looking to replicate its success across the pond.

The hard seltzer category has landed in a big way stateside over the past few years where it has now, incredibly, overtaken vodka in terms of volume

And now the number one hard seltzer brand in the US is setting its sights on the UK, with national listings already lined up in Tesco, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s to go live on 1 June.

Picking up on the low calorie, health orientated trends, the hard seltzer category has experienced explosive growth across the US.

Total sales grew by 240% in 2019, achieving over 80m cases (IRI).

Predictions for 2020 look to be even higher, with category sales expected to hit 170m cases and potentially eclipse 450m cases by 2022. 

White Claw Hard Seltzer is by far the market leader, with just under 60% market share.

It joins a number of brands launching – or in the process of launching – in the UK, including Bodega Bay, Mike’s, DRTY, H2Roads, Wild Basin, Balans and Spark.

Hot on the heels of the White Claw launch, rival Kopparberg also announced today that it is launching its first three hard seltzer flavours, Berries, Black Cherry and Passionfruit, in UK retailers at the end of May. 

Davin Nugent, CEO of White Claw's parent company Mark Anthony Brands International, said: “We are delighted to launch White Claw Hard Seltzer in the UK, the brand’s first market outside of North America. Making the decision to come here was an easy one, as consumers familiar with the brand in America have made sure to have their voices heard on our social media channels; demanding we bring White Claw to these shores.

“UK retailers have also been hugely supportive of our plans as we seek to lead the development of an entirely new category in alcohol beverage, just as we have done in the US.” 
White Claw’s success can be traced back to a number of health-conscious, low cal and low alcohol trends.

Made with sparkling water, triple distilled spirit and a hint of natural fruit flavour, the RTD clocks in at only 95 calories, 4.5% abv and 2g carbs.

Before launching specifically for the US market in 2016, White Claw Hard Seltzer was actually developed by Ireland-based Mark Anthony Brands International.

Mark Anthony Brands International will also be responsible for distribution of the product in the UK.




