Freixenet Copestick in Drinks Trust fundraiser

By Mathew Lyons

The Freixenet Copestick team is raising money for The Drinks Trust through the month of May with an initiative called the FXC Drinks Dash.

The challenge is to collectively run, walk or cycle the distance from the company’s head office in Newbury to the headquarters of Henkell Freixenet in Wiesbaden, Germany – via the Freixenet winery in Sant Sadurní D’Anoia, Spain.

The total distance of 2,344 miles will be travelled virtually.

Helena Martin, head of grocery at Freixenet Copestick, said: “Our team wanted to think of a creative way that we could help raise money for The Drinks Trust.

“It is a fantastic cause and particularly pertinent in this current environment which is so challenging for our industry. Whilst we are all apart it is also a great way to bring everyone together.”

Ross Carter, chief executive for The Drinks Trust said: “We are so grateful to everyone who raises money for The Drinks Trust and this innovative fundraiser is definitely a challenge!

“We encourage and assist members of the drinks industry to live a constructive and healthy life which is truly echoed in the Drinks Dash.”

MDs Damian Clarke and Robin Copestick have offered a prize to the person who achieves the closest number of miles to their total.

So far, The Drinks Trust has raised over £1m to support drinks industry staff who have been left in financial crisis as a result of Covid-19.

To donate in support of the team’s efforts at Freixenet Copestick, please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fxcdrinksdash



