Mentzendorff ride smashes fundraising target for The Benevolent

By Jo Gilbert

The Mentzendorff team has once again picked up their bikes and donned their lycra to raise an impressive sum for industry drinks charity, The Benevolent.

Led by Mentzendorff managing director, Andrew Hawes, the ‘Giro di Toscana’ ride spanned four days and covered 300km on the famous “Strada Bianchi” gravel roads of Tuscany in what was the tenth charity bike ride for the supplier.

The 12-strong team raised a total of £35,000 for their efforts – a record sum which was also nearly double the original £20,000 target; and which was made all the more impressive thanks to the heat wave which settled over Europe towards the end of June and saw the team battling hills and inclines in 40°C heat.

“I would like to thank the twelve riders, our support team and our incredible hosts, Ciacci Piccolomini and Fertuna, for their amazing efforts. Thank you also to everyone who has supported us and donated to this great cause,” Hawes said.

Ross Carter, incoming CEO of The Benevolent, added: “We are incredibly thankful to Team Mentzendorff for their on-going support of The Benevolent and a huge congratulations for nearly doubling their fundraising target and for doing so in such intense climatic conditions! The impact these funds have on the lives of our colleagues and friends in the drinks industry is significant and we would encourage others to take their lead, don the lycra, swimsuit or even parachute, and follow suit!”

The charity ride, which took place from 24 to 28 June, is the first for Mentzendorff after a three-year hiatus.

The inaugural ride took place in 2005 with a route from Calais to Champagne to mark the arrival of Champagne Ayala into the Bollinger Family Group (SJB).

Since then, the rides have continued to focus on the company’s family-owned producers, with Bodegas Roda in Rioja, Domaine Chanson in Burgundy, and Taylor’s Port in the Douro Valley providing some of the backdrops.

Mentzendorff’s Just Giving Page will remain open until the end of July. Click here to make a donation.

All proceeds from the ride will go to The Benevolent, supporting new initiatives such as “#NotAlone” and “Here to Help” campaigns, targeting mental health issues within the drinks industry.











