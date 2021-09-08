Subscriber login Close [x]
Kingsland Drinks hires new head of marketing and insights

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 September, 2021

Industry stalwart Charles Overin has joined the Kingsland Drinks team, recruited to oversee the company's marketing strategy at the head office in Salford.

Overin will lead the firm’s insights team and play a pivotal role in the development of the company’s consumer centric branded portfolio, said the business.

Kingsland will benefit from Overin's 19 years of experience in the drinks industry, working with global brands and drinks start-ups. He brings with him extensive experience in working across multiple markets and channels covering grocery, multiple and independent retail, wholesale, and the on-trade. 

Overin previously held a position at Treasury Wine Estates where he was head of shopper marketing; prior to that he spent 11 years at Heineken UK. 

“I’m hugely excited to be joining such a dynamic company with innovative developments in the pipeline, a strong portfolio of products, and a tight-knit, supportive team all working towards the same goals,” said Overin.

“Having worked with large drinks brands and start-ups, I know of the challenges facing companies of all sizes; to further develop Kingsland Drinks’ position as an insights-led drinks company and take its own brands to the next level is an incredible opportunity.”

Jon Eagle, commercial director at Kingsland Drinks, added: “Charles is joining us at an exciting time for the company. He has led campaigns for some huge global brands and his expertise in shopper marketing and insights and knowledge of the drinks industry will be a great asset to us.”

Kingsland switched to partial employee ownership earlier this year and has invested heavily in its infrastructure, production capacities and sustainability policies.

The firm increased its capacity for bag in box wines, a new canning line, a high-speed bottling line, and continues to invest in NPD beyond the wine category.

