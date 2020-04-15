Hudin.com offers one-year free membership for hospitality staff

By Lisa Riley

Catalonia-based American wine writer Miquel Hudin is offering hospitality staff one-year free membership to his website, which is built around original, first-hand content about wines from Spain and elsewhere.

Available for a limited period, the free one-year subscription gives access to a decade’s worth of articles, regional profiles, winemaker interviews, an extensive tasting note database and forthcoming analytical tasting reports.



In addition, everyone who takes advantage of the offer will be entered to win a set of the Vinologue books, sent anywhere in the world.

Despite all travel having ceased, Hudin said there are currently “several” current-vintage tasting reports for wine regions in Spain as well as other thematic articles in the pipeline.

“Acknowledging the difficult situation hospitality professionals are experiencing due to Covid-19, we’d love for all of you to join us, whether under-employed or not employed, and stay connected with as much wine geekery as possible while life slowly gets back to normal – whatever the new normal might be,” said Hudin.

"It may seem like a small thing, but staying connected with other wine people is crucial as we all look further down the road, beyond the difficult times we find ourselves in currently."

Interested hospitality workers can register here.

The initiative follows Jancis Robinson MW reaching out to hospitality workers earlier this month by giving industry professional free access to all of JancisRobinson.com.

The charitable offer, which is applicable until the end of May, includes the website's Purple Pages - "the meat behind the paywall".

First launched in 2011, Hudin relaunched his website last September as a subscriber-based portal.