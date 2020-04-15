Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hudin.com offers one-year free membership for hospitality staff

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 April, 2020

Catalonia-based American wine writer Miquel Hudin is offering hospitality staff one-year free membership to his website, which is built around original, first-hand content about wines from Spain and elsewhere.

Available for a limited period, the free one-year subscription gives access to a decade’s worth of articles, regional profiles, winemaker interviews, an extensive tasting note database and forthcoming analytical tasting reports.

In addition, everyone who takes advantage of the offer will be entered to win a set of  the Vinologue books, sent anywhere in the world.

Despite all travel having ceased, Hudin said there are currently “several” current-vintage tasting reports for wine regions in Spain as well as other thematic articles in the pipeline. 

“Acknowledging the difficult situation hospitality professionals are experiencing due to Covid-19, we’d love for all of you to join us, whether under-employed or not employed, and stay connected with as much wine geekery as possible while life slowly gets back to normal – whatever the new normal might be,” said Hudin.

"It may seem like a small thing, but staying connected with other wine people is crucial as we all look further down the road, beyond the difficult times we find ourselves in currently."

Interested hospitality workers can register here

The initiative follows Jancis Robinson MW reaching out to hospitality workers earlier this month by giving industry professional free access to all of JancisRobinson.com

The charitable offer, which is applicable until the end of May, includes the website's Purple Pages - "the meat behind the paywall".  

First launched in 2011, Hudin relaunched his website last September as a subscriber-based portal. 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95