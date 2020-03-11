Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine Intelligence predicts 15% ‘Covid-19' hole in on-trade sales

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 March, 2020

Wine Intelligence has predicted that UK on-trade premises are likely to see a hole in revenues to the tune of around 15% as a result of Covid-19. 

While supermarkets will "do just fine", on-premise, hotels and events companies will have a hole in their revenues – somewhere around 15% of their annual sales – which won’t be made up in this calendar year", said Wine Intelligence in a report released today. 

“Although on the surface it feels like there isn’t much dramatic change - London’s Tube is still packed at rush hour, and hardly anyone seems to be wearing masks - but we’re hearing from on-premise that bookings are down on normal for the time of year, and events businesses are getting particularly nervous as clients are deferring decisions until the last minute,” said Richard Halstead, chief operating officer, Wine Intelligence

With news seeming to move so fast, "it feels a lot easier to defer rather than decide", he added. 

Simon Lawson, general manager, Casella Family Brands (Europe), UK, said: “We haven’t seen anything change from a retail sales perspective as yet, but we have already seen a drop off in Travel Retail (ferries, airports). 

“Supply has been rather lumpy as shipping lines have had to adapt their schedules to China and Singapore port closures. Looking ahead I’d say that the UK on-trade is in for a tough time, clearly festival volumes are up in the air and in retail I’d expect local small stores to do well.”  

So far, the government is resisting imposing restrictions on the public but this is likely to change soon as the virus continues to spread far and wide within the UK, and across the globe. 

It is understood that medical experts are expecting the peak of infections in the UK in about six to eight  weeks’ time, at which point restrictions may start to be lifted.

At the beginning of this week, Harpers reported how Haro - the spiritual home of quality Rioja producers, has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak as residents of the town in the heart of the wine region were told to stay at home.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95