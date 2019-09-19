Miquel Hudin relaunches website with subscription model

By Mathew Lyons

Catalonia-based American wine writer Miquel Hudin has relaunched his website hudin.com as a subscriber-based portal.

First launched in 2011, the website is built around original, first-hand content about wines from Spain and elsewhere.

Development and design of the new site took six months. It now features an extensive and constantly expanding database of tasting notes with scores, alongside regional and varietal wine reports.

Reports currently featured on the site include DO Terra Alta, Roussillon and Carinyena/Carignan. Others due to appear soon include Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Douro and the Republic of Georgia.

Hudin said: “It’s always felt like there was never enough space to print all that one gathers when based in a leading wine region, as I am in Spain.

“During the last year, I've spent a good deal of time thinking about how to I could release all this content in a timely manner, while still accounting for the time and cost to produce it and also keeping it as accessible as possible to a public thirsty for original content and unique wines.

"The complete redesign and launch of this website satisfies all these fronts as I now have a platform to record my tasting notes from all the thousands of wines I taste every year as well as share my travel notes and trend analysis from the many corners of Spain I constantly visit, plus from further afield in south-eastern Europe and the Caucasus.”

An annual subscription to hudin.com costs $55. However, for the first week only, there is a half-price subscription offer of $27.50 for the first 50 subscribers.

