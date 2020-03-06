Subscriber login Close [x]
Kingsland launches lower-calorie canned wine

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 March, 2020

Kingsland Drinks has launched a lower-calorie canned wine range tapping into two key trends. 

Called Vin Crowd, the range initially comprises a choice of flavours and different taste profiles across three variants; a White Spritz, Pink Spritz and a Botanical Spritz (rrp: £2.25 / 250ml), with the drinks containing  between 91 and 139 calories per can. 

The trio had been introduced to “make a play” for the growing canned alcoholic beverage market, which continues to gain momentum, and is growing year on year, said Kingsland. 

“Vin Crowd is aimed at drinkers who do not engage or are becoming increasingly disengaged with the wine category,” said Andy McIvor, head of marketing and insight at Kingsland.  

“These drinkers have relatively limited wine knowledge and are actively seeking out more contemporary brands which offer new drinking experiences and brand stories that they can personally identify with.” 

The canned range had been developed for on-the-go and informal drinking occasions where “convenient, refreshing and lower calorie options are in strong demand”, he added. 

The launch follows the opening of Kingland’s new £1.2m canning line at its Irlam site at the end of last month, which the northern drinks company said would “catapult Kingsland into the canned wine market”.  

The new canning line comes hot in the heels of both Broadland Wineries and Greencroft Bottling - a sister company to Lanchester Wines - investing in canning lines at the backend of 2019.  

Vin Crowd will be supported with an integrated marketing campaign over the coming months, along with customer specific shopper marketing activation.

