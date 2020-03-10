Bibendum jumps on can bandwagon with own range

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum has jumped on the canned wine bandwagon with the launch of a three-strong range named Small but Perfectly Formed.

The trio, available now, comprises a Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina), Sauvignon Blanc, (Marlborough, New Zealand) and White Zinfandel (California, USA).

Launched to capitalise on the trend towards sustainable packaging, the wines are canned in the UK and are made “in association with long-term Bibendum suppliers, with traceability and an established reputation”, said the wine and spirits distributor.

With sales of wines in a can showing no signs of slowing down, along with their undeniable sustainable credentials, Bibendum had been “determined to launch our own range”, said buying director Andrew Shaw.

“We did not want this to be just another supplier providing a canned version of their label but a brand that would really resonate with consumers. Our suppliers worked closely with our technical team, led by Carmel Kilcline MW to create wines that are truly fruit forward and refreshing.”

The launch comes hot in the heels of Kingsland Drinks introducing a low-calorie canned wine range last week following the opening of its new £1.2m canning line its Irlam site at the end of last month.

Broadland Wineries and Greencroft Bottling - a sister company to Lanchester Wines – both invested in canning lines at the backend of 2019 highlighting the growing popularity of the convenient 'green' format.