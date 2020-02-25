Subscriber login Close [x]
Kingsland opens its £1.2m canning line

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 February, 2020

Kingsland Drinks has opened its £1.2m canning line at its Irlam, Manchester, site.

The new production line, announced last year, has the capability to produce 80 million cans per year, with the potential to increase with demand. The first run is for a new canned wine brand for a "major retailer", which Kingsland said would be announced shortly.

The northern drinks company said the expansion would catapult Kingsland into the canned wine market, which is promising significant growth in the UK as consumers increasingly look to enjoy the convenience and sustainability canned formats offer.

The move comes hot in the heels of both Broadland Wineries and Greencroft Bottling - a sister company to Lanchester Wines, investing in canning lines at the backend of 2019.

Ed Baker, MD at Kingsland Drinks, said: “Our investment in the canning line taps directly into consumer appetite for a trend we’re confident will continue to gain momentum in the years ahead.

“It places us at the forefront of the canned wine segment with a new capability which further asserts our position as a destination drinks company offering a full category solution.”

The canning line investment is the latest in a pipeline of development for the company which has in the past five years alone installed a carbonation line, reinstated its onsite winery, introduced new high-speed bottling lines, expanded its NPD capabilities and upgraded its capacity to bottle spirits and package new and emerging formats.

“Our site in Irlam presents the industry with a unique full category solution and our investment in the canning line builds on a relentless legacy of careful expansion and enhancement of our capabilities. We step into 2020 with optimism and excitement for the year ahead,” said Baker.

Kingsland also bolstered its marketing function in the last year, enhancing its design credentials with an enhanced creative function and the appointment of a specialist PR agency.

