Omar Allibhoy to deliver flavour of Spain for Barón de Ley

By Andrew Catchpole

Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy has teamed up with Kingsland Drinks to “bring the essence of Spain” to the UK in a new campaign supporting Barón de Ley.

This summer will see the Rioja range backed by a consumer-focused campaign highlighting “the very best of the country’s cuisine”, with recipes and tips for wine pairing flagged up instore and via a digital drive to raise awareness of wine and gastronomy.

Kingsland said that the activity “launches at a pivotal time for Rioja in the UK”, citing recent NielsenIQ data released by the Consejo Regulador showing that the UK remains the premier export market for its wines, with sales up 18% during the pandemic-struck year of 2020.

Barón de Ley’s popular wines, including Reserva, Gran Reserva, Graciano and a Rioja Blanco, primarily sell through supermarkets such as Tesco, Co-op and Waitrose in the UK.

Pete Fairclough, brand manager for Kingsland, said: “With Rioja growing as a category and summer approaching, now is the time for retailers to get behind these wonderful wines.

“Historically Spanish wine has been created to complement their cuisine, this ethos remains true to this day. The campaign aims to give UK wine drinkers the confidence to pick up a bottle of Barón de Ley from their local supermarket and explore the recipes created by Omar Allibhoy at home.”

Allibhoy, who was a protégé of Ferran Adrià, added: “Together with Barón de Ley, we are bringing a flavour of our great gastronomy and incredible wines to UK consumers.

“People all around the UK can't wait to go on holidays to Spain – everyone is dreaming about it and picturing themselves sipping on a glass of Rioja and enjoying some tapas under the sun – but until then, we are bringing the dream that bit closer for everyone.”

The campaign begins this month, featuring a Moruno marinated pork chop paired with the Barón de Ley Reserva Rioja. More details on the consumer campaign can be found here.

Regarding the wider market for Rioja, the Consejo Regulador DOCa of Rioja recently unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic plan aimed at boosting the region's sustainability credentials, driving wine tourism and increasing exports.

The aim is to boost total sales from 230 million litres in 2020 to 312 million litres by 2025, with export to account for 44% at 137 million litres, in addition to increasing turnover of the Rioja brand by 23%, according to the regional body.







