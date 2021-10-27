Kingsland Drinks backs eco wine brand with new listings

By Michelle Perrett

Kingsland Drinks is expanding the reach of eco wine brand The Hidden Sea with new listings in both Booths and Asda.

The brand, which Kingsland Drinks describes as ‘game-changing’, removes 10 single use plastic bottles from the ocean for every bottle of wine sold.

Kingsland Drinks, the exclusive UK distributor for The Hidden Sea Wine, secured Co-op and Sainsbury’s as retail partners when the wine brand launched in Spring 2021. It said the brand has gone from ‘strength to strength’ in the UK, becoming a favourite amongst consumers, wine writers and influencers.

The news of the eco wine brand comes in the week that COP26 Glasgow, the UN climate change conference is taking place, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said that the world needs to prioritise reducing the use of plastics rather than focus on recycling.

The Hidden Sea’s partner is ReSea Project, a Danish organisation committed to removing plastic from the ocean and recycling it, while also improving communities most directly affected by ocean waste and creating awareness about responsible waste handling. It currently operates in Southeast Asia, which is a major recipient of plastic waste from countries around the world, including the UK.

The Hidden Sea has already removed over 6.9m plastic bottles from the ocean and are on track to meet the target of removing one billion by 2030.

From early November, Booths will list The Hidden Sea Shiraz – the first UK retailer to stock a red from The Hidden Sea – and The Hidden Sea Chardonnay. Meanwhile, supermarket giant ASDA will stock The Hidden Sea Sauvignon Blanc from now.

Pete Fairclough, brand manager at Kingsland Drinks, said: “The Hidden Sea is an incredible brand and one which is relentlessly focused on affecting long term, real change and making a positive difference in the world. It’s a bold brand and one, which is perfectly placed to attract a new breed of wine lovers to the category; from younger consumers and ones which seek out brands that have conscious, eco-focused agendas to those that are simply looking for delicious wine.”

Justin Moran, co-founder of The Hidden Sea, says: “The plastic crisis is a disgrace and we all need to be part of the solution if we want to live in a world fit to pass onto future generations. The support of Booth’s and Asda represent a massive stride towards our very clear goal; to remove single use plastic from the ocean.”

The Hidden Sea vineyards are located on the Limestone Coast in South Australia and were once covered by the Great Southern Ocean.

Wineries are making commitments to sustainability with Argentinian organic winery, Domaine Bousquet, committing to bottling in the UK in a bid to ‘substantially’ reduce its carbon emissions.











