Top Selection bags award-winning Tuscan producer

By Mathew Lyons

London-based wine merchant Top Selection is to be the exclusive distributor for Tuscan producer Villa Saletta.

The estate, which produces a range of award-winning IGT Toscana and DOCG Chianti wines, currently has 22ha under vine planted with Sangiovese alongside Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot.

David Landini, head winemaker at Villa Saletta, said: “At Villa Saletta we have respect for both the legacy of traditional agricultural practices and being good stewards of the environment.

“It’s incredible to think that the Etruscans once made wine here, and the team and I are proud to be a part of this heritage, and proud to deliver our award-winning range to the UK.”

Akos Forczek, founder of Top Selection, said: “We are delighted to be bringing these wines into the UK. Villa Saletta and David are gaining increasing recognition for the quality and authenticity of their wines.

“This relationship further strengthens our Italian portfolio and we are sure Villa Saletta will be in high demand with our customers.”

Top Selection is listing five wines immediately, including the ‘Super Tuscan’ 980AD, Chiave di Saletta, which won a gold medal at the IWSC, and a DOCG Chianti.

The range will be launched at Top Selection’s Portfolio Tasting on 25th February, where Landini will introduce his wines to premium on-trade and independent retail buyers.