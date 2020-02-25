Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Top Selection wins entire Duckhorn range

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  25 February, 2020

London-based wine merchant Top Selection is to distribute the whole portfolio of US producer Duckhorn in the UK.

The distributor had previously only overseen the winery’s Calera brand in the UK.

Included in the Duckhorn range are the Decoy, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback and Kosta Browne brands, which were previously managed by The Wine Treasury.

Brian Bostwick, Duckhorn’s export director said: “We feel the time is right to consolidate our distribution in the UK. Duckhorn has ambitious plans for the UK market, particularly growth across the range within the premium on-trade and off-trade.

“Top Selection has a proven presence in these channels and the team has impressed us with the work they have been doing with Calera.” 

Ákos Forczek, chairman of Top Selection, said: “Interest and appreciation of premium Californian wines in the UK market is on the up and you need look no further than Duckhorn for examples that illustrate the terroir driven quality and diversity of styles coming from the west coast.”

Founded in 1976, Duckhorn’s vineyards are primarily located in Napa Valley, although it also has estates elsewhere in California – in Sonoma and Central Coast – as well as in Washington State.

Top Selection will begin distributing Duckhorn’s wines on 1 March, and they will be presented at its annual portfolio tasting on 25 February and at the Essential California London tasting on 12 March.

Top Selection, which won the UK Sommelier Wine Awards’ Fine Wine Merchant of the Year for 2019, also recently began an exclusive partnership with Tuscan producer Villa Saletta.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95