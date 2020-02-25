Top Selection wins entire Duckhorn range

By Mathew Lyons

London-based wine merchant Top Selection is to distribute the whole portfolio of US producer Duckhorn in the UK.

The distributor had previously only overseen the winery’s Calera brand in the UK.

Included in the Duckhorn range are the Decoy, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback and Kosta Browne brands, which were previously managed by The Wine Treasury.

Brian Bostwick, Duckhorn’s export director said: “We feel the time is right to consolidate our distribution in the UK. Duckhorn has ambitious plans for the UK market, particularly growth across the range within the premium on-trade and off-trade.

“Top Selection has a proven presence in these channels and the team has impressed us with the work they have been doing with Calera.”

Ákos Forczek, chairman of Top Selection, said: “Interest and appreciation of premium Californian wines in the UK market is on the up and you need look no further than Duckhorn for examples that illustrate the terroir driven quality and diversity of styles coming from the west coast.”

Founded in 1976, Duckhorn’s vineyards are primarily located in Napa Valley, although it also has estates elsewhere in California – in Sonoma and Central Coast – as well as in Washington State.

Top Selection will begin distributing Duckhorn’s wines on 1 March, and they will be presented at its annual portfolio tasting on 25 February and at the Essential California London tasting on 12 March.

Top Selection, which won the UK Sommelier Wine Awards’ Fine Wine Merchant of the Year for 2019, also recently began an exclusive partnership with Tuscan producer Villa Saletta.