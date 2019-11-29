Bacardí names UK winners of cocktail competition

By Mathew Lyons

Five UK bartenders have made it through to the finals of the Bacardí Legacy international cocktail competition.

The five are Nicola Sykes from Satan’s Whisker in London; William Campbell-Rowntree at Artesian, also in London; Matthew Galloway from Edinburgh’s Tigerlily; Ed Belshaw at Nottingham’s World Service; and Alex Godfrey from The Milk Thistle in Bristol.

The next stage of the competition involves seven challenges to test the bartenders’ skills in mixology and the business of bartending, while also hosting events and masterclasses to promote their cocktails.

Before the next round of judging in February, the contenders will have the opportunity to travel to New York to observe a number of the city’s bars at work before visiting the Bacardí distillery in Puerto Rico.

One contestant will then go on to represent the UK at final of the competition in Miami on 6 May 2020.

Metinee Kongsrivilai, UK brand ambassador for Bacardí, said: “The bar is being raised every year and this round of Legacy heats have been no different. It was not an easy decision to narrow it down to these five bartenders, but Alex, Nicole, Matthew, Ed and William have all brought something unique and intriguing to the table with their cocktail recipes.

“We wish them the best of luck for the final, we’re so excited to see how they all progress and we would also like to congratulate everyone who has taken part so far.”

The cocktail featured in the above image is Matthew Galloway's The Beacon, which comprises Bacardí Carta Blanca rum, pear liqueur, lemon sherbert and absinthe spritz.