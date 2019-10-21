Bank House comes to Chislehurst

By Lisa Riley

11 High Street

Chislehurst BR7 5AF

bankhousechislehurst.com

Last month saw the opening of Bank House Wine Bar and Kitchen in Chislehurst – an independent bar and kitchen specialising in serving a weekly-changing menu of modern European plates alongside a dynamic wine list. Housed in a former brownstone Victorian bank, the site has been restored in its entirety and converted into a space-spanning two floors. Upon entering the ground floor bar and dining area, guests will be greeted by a large showpiece hard-wood and aged coppertop bar where visitors can take their pick from a curated list of wines and cocktails. Upstairs features a cosy cocktail bar, with sash windows, contemporary fireplace and exposed oak beams, serving a short menu of wines, Champagnes and mixed drinks based around seasonal flavours.









