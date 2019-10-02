Leading Langhorne Creek wineries join forces to raise profile

By Lisa Riley

A number of Langhorne Creek’s leading wineries and industry bodies have joined forces in a bid to grow the region’s profile among industry players and drinkers.

The project, named 5255 in a nod to Langhorne Creek’s postcode, will give two tonnes of locally grown grapes to three successful applicants, which must have a Producer’s Licence, to be made into their own commercial wine.

The two tonnes of grapes from the 2020 vintage is expected to produce about 150 dozen bottles. The winning winemakers will be free to sell the wine under their own brands but the wine must be made from 100% Langhorne Creek and include the Project 5255 logo on its label.

Wineries in the district have offered the use of their winemaking facilities and mentoring for the winning winemakers and cut-price bottling services are also available.

The chosen applicants will be able to choose from a number of varieties made available by local growers, including regional favourites Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz as well as emerging varieties such as Mouvedre, Graciano, Sangiovese, Petit Verdot, Fiano, Organic Chenin Blanc and Organic Malbec.

The project would help raise the profile of Langhorne Creek - Australia’s fourth largest wine-producing region but which is often overshadowed by the nearby wine hubs of McLaren Vale, Barossa and Adelaide Hills.

Bremerton Wines winemaker Rebecca Willson, who is helping to drive the project, said the project was a unique approach that could be used as a template for other regions interested in rolling it out.

She said a broad cross-section of applications were expected from senior winemakers to rookie talent from other South Australian regions and interstate, adding there was also the potential for international winemakers to participate in the program if they hold an Australian Producer’s Licence.

“There could be some established winemakers in there who have never had the opportunity to use Langhorne Creek fruit in the past but I imagine there will be quite a few emerging winemakers who will see this as a great opportunity to get themselves started,” she said.

“I think it’s going to create a lot of interest and achieve what we want, which is getting people to understand Langhorne Creek, look to it as a fruit source and build the profile more.

“There are the staples such as the Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Malbec but the emerging varietals are really coming to the fore and we’re seeing that not only in the established brands here but also just from grape growers who have had them in the ground for a while now.”

The project is being partially funded by a $25,000 grant from Primary Industries and Regions South Australia (PIRSA). Part of the funding will be used to purchase the grapes at reduced rates from participating growers.







