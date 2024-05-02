Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Private label growth for wine & Champagne continues

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  02 May, 2024

Private label is stealing a march across Europe, with retailer’s own offerings outperforming national brands across all the major alcohol categories in terms of value.

According to analyts at Circana, private label is on the rise across Europe’s six largest markets (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands).

This is the case for almost all FMCG categories. Circana’s Demand Signals Category Monitor found that in the year to February, retailers and brand owners increasingly turned to promotions in order to boost sales in markets where the cost of living has dampened consumer spending power. Across FMCG categories, 21% of goods are now sold on promotion. Despite this, sales dropped in the most recent 12-month period, illustrating that promotions do not always generate the desired volume uplift.


Instead, consumers turned to private label products – which saw volume sales rise by 64% across all FMCG – including alcohol.

In data obtained by Harpers, it appears that value growth for spirits, beer & cider, RTD spirits, wine & Champagne all outstripped that of national brands (MAT to the end of March).

Ananda Roy, SVP Strategic Growth Insights EMEA at Circana, couched this phenomenon not just as a response to the market, but as an opportunity for growth.

He said: “After decades of global brands leading stable segments, we are witnessing category dynamism. Private labels are offering variety and innovative ranges of zero and low alcohol options, while RTD cocktails are an alternative to familiar brands. And of course the blurring of category boundaries with ambient soft drinks manufacturers and local brands offering (alcohol segment) consumers wider choice and experiences.”

The category has also experienced a wider FMCG trend of a closing pricing gap between private label and brands. Though private label is on the whole cheaper than national brands, Roy warned that the promotional standoff between the two, and the upward creep of prices, means the savings afforded to shoppers for switching to private labels is reducing.

Speaking of the total FMCG category, Roy highlighted how “strategy-obsessed and consumer-focused retailers” rushed to shore up volumes by reducing prices and increasing promotions. However, “the intended effect is likely to be dampened by high absolute prices, low innovation, competitive response and growing private label penetration.

“Over-saturating shelves with deep deals only risks increasing subsidisation… Manufacturers and retailers must look to organic growth through shopper activation, brand experience and one of marketing’s most dynamic levers, innovation,” he concluded.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Washington Wine presents new strategy, w...

Record number graduate with WSET Diploma

Ridgeview takes off with Gatwick Airport

Campari completes $1.2bn acquisition of...

Breaking boundaries: The CollectEve unve...

Bierzo producer launches campaign to sav...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

...

Wine & Spirits Business Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95