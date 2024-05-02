Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic enhances own-label range with La Rioja Alta and Kanonkop

By James Bayley
Published:  02 May, 2024

Majestic has revamped its Definition wines, now known as the Definition by Majestic range, with the additions of La Rioja Alta, Kanonkop and La Commanderie de Peyrassol. 

According to Majestic, the rebrand seeks to offer quality wines at accessible prices, building on the success of the Chosen by Majestic range introduced in June 2023. The new range will sit above the Chosen range.

The overhaul involved an extensive blind benchmarking exercise by Majestic’s buying team, resulting in removing or re-blending wines not meeting the highest standards. 

With 23 wines launching today (2 May) and 12 more arriving later this year, the range now offers 35 selections from around the globe, including both New and Old World varieties. Notably, 90% of the wines are currently vegan-friendly, with plans for full vegan certification by 2026.

Key highlights include the Definition by Majestic Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon, crafted by Kanonkop, the Definition Rioja Reserva by La Rioja Alta and the Definition by Majestic Côtes de Provence Organic Rosé, produced in collaboration with Peyrassol.

Additionally, the new labels will include more detailed information on which producers Majestic has collaborated with and what the grape variety is, making the range easier for customers to shop. 

Definition by Majestic highlights:

Name

Producer

Single Bottle Price

Mix Six Price

Definition by Majestic Cotes de Provence Organic Rosé

Peyrassol

£14.99

£11.99

Definition by Majestic Rioja Reserva

La Rioja Alta

£14.99

£12.99

Definition by Majestic Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon

Kanonkop Wine Estates

£16.99

£14.99

Definition by Majestic Barolo

Roberto Sarotto

£24.99

£21.99



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Washington Wine presents new strategy, w...

Record number graduate with WSET Diploma

Ridgeview takes off with Gatwick Airport

Campari completes $1.2bn acquisition of...

Breaking boundaries: The CollectEve unve...

Bierzo producer launches campaign to sav...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Sales Development Manager

...

Wine & Spirits Business Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95