Majestic enhances own-label range with La Rioja Alta and Kanonkop

By James Bayley

Majestic has revamped its Definition wines, now known as the Definition by Majestic range, with the additions of La Rioja Alta, Kanonkop and La Commanderie de Peyrassol.

According to Majestic, the rebrand seeks to offer quality wines at accessible prices, building on the success of the Chosen by Majestic range introduced in June 2023. The new range will sit above the Chosen range.

The overhaul involved an extensive blind benchmarking exercise by Majestic’s buying team, resulting in removing or re-blending wines not meeting the highest standards.

With 23 wines launching today (2 May) and 12 more arriving later this year, the range now offers 35 selections from around the globe, including both New and Old World varieties. Notably, 90% of the wines are currently vegan-friendly, with plans for full vegan certification by 2026.

Key highlights include the Definition by Majestic Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon, crafted by Kanonkop, the Definition Rioja Reserva by La Rioja Alta and the Definition by Majestic Côtes de Provence Organic Rosé, produced in collaboration with Peyrassol.

Additionally, the new labels will include more detailed information on which producers Majestic has collaborated with and what the grape variety is, making the range easier for customers to shop.

Definition by Majestic highlights:

Name Producer Single Bottle Price Mix Six Price Definition by Majestic Cotes de Provence Organic Rosé Peyrassol £14.99 £11.99 Definition by Majestic Rioja Reserva La Rioja Alta £14.99 £12.99 Definition by Majestic Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Kanonkop Wine Estates £16.99 £14.99 Definition by Majestic Barolo Roberto Sarotto £24.99 £21.99





