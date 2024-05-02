Beam Suntory rebrands as Suntory Global Spirits

By James Bayley

Beam Suntory has rebranded to Suntory Global Spirits, marking its evolution into a global leader in spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

The change reflects the company’s growth from its US and Japan roots to a global entity, coinciding with 10 years of sustained growth since Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc. in 2014.

The company has grown from a $2.5bn to a $5.5bn enterprise, with a team of over 6,000 across 27 countries and products sold in 70 nations. Notably, it leads in bourbon and Japanese whisky.

Greg Hughes, president and CEO of Suntory Global Spirits, said: “Suntory Global Spirits demonstrates our global leadership and premium position in the market while enabling us to build upon the strong and positive brand recognition that Suntory has worldwide.

“The dedication that Suntory CEO Tak Niinami and Suntory Holdings have shown to advancing our culture and business growth, while also preserving the legacy of craftsmanship and interplay of traditions exemplified in brands from Jim Beam to Laphroaig and Maker’s Mark to Yamazaki, is extraordinary. Becoming Suntory Global Spirits is the natural next step in our evolution.”

The portfolio of Suntory Global Spirits includes Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek and Jim Beam as well as Suntory’s Japanese whisky range and El Tesoro Tequila. The company reported a 7% increase in sales for 2023 and appointed Carlo Copolla as the new president of its North American operations.

Hughes also emphasised the rebrand’s focus on driving global value and prioritising key products like American whiskey, Japanese spirits, Scotch, Tequila and ready-to-drink offerings, with an eye toward future growth opportunities.

The rebrand coincides with Suntory’s divestment from the Cognac category, selling Courvoisier to Campari Group for US$1.2bn.







