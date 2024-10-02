Laphroaig distillery appoints new manager as part of restructuring on Islay

By James Bayley

Laphroaig distillery has named George Campbell as its new distillery manager, part of a broader restructuring initiative by owner Suntory Global Spirits.

Campbell (pictured) joined Laphroaig on 1 October, returning to his roots in Islay after a career spanning Diageo, William Grant & Sons and most recently, Mighty Craft in Australia.

“I’m honoured to be joining the team at this exciting time,” Campbell said. “Laphroaig Distillery is a special place for me and it’s the team there that inspired me to start a career in the whisky industry when I was 21. A return to join the team again as distillery manager feels like coming home in every way.”

Read more: Drinks Trust CEO Ross Carter resigns after five years



Suntory Global Spirits has also promoted Jonathan Fletcher and Emma Boyle to new assistant distillery manager roles, designed to support both Laphroaig and Bowmore distilleries. Both Fletcher and Boyle began their careers with the company, working their way up from process shift operator at Bowmore and seasonal tour guide at Laphroaig, respectively.

The new structure aims to enhance collaboration and flexibility across the two distilleries while supporting sustainability and continued dedication to quality whisky production.

The appointments come as Suntory Global Spirits rebrands from Beam Suntory to reflect its evolution into a global leader in spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. The change follows 10 years of sustained growth since Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc. in 2014.

The company has grown to a $5.5bn enterprise, with a presence in 27 countries and products sold in 70 nations. In July, CEO Greg Hughes said the rebrand highlights Suntory’s commitment to global leadership while preserving its legacy of craftsmanship.







