Drinks Trust CEO Ross Carter resigns after five years

By James Bayley

The Drinks Trust has announced the resignation of Ross Carter, who has served as chief executive officer since July 2019. During his time with the charity, Carter has been instrumental in advancing its mission to support those in the drinks and hospitality industry, particularly those experiencing financial or wellbeing difficulties.

Carter (pictured) steered The Drinks Trust through key milestones, including the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the launch of wellbeing services under the Restore initiative and the creation of industry training programmes through the Develop scheme. Under his leadership, the charity expanded its reach and increased its support by fivefold.

Guy Lawrence, chairman of the board of trustees, expressed his gratitude: “Ross and his team have done a great job at The Drinks Trust over the past few years. They have made significant efforts to ensure that those in our community receive the support and training they need to help them escape hardship.”

Reflecting on his time at the charity, Carter said: “I’m honoured to have had the chance to lead The Drinks Trust team and so many supportive industry partners over the last five years. It has been a tough climate for the charity sector recently, but with the extraordinary generosity of our donors, we’ve managed to make great strides to ensure that more of those in our community have received the support they need.”

The board has already begun the process of finding a successor to maintain the organisation’s commitment to its mission during this period of transition.

In July, The Drinks Trust welcomed five new trustees to its board, including representatives from The Glenturret Distillery, Treasury Wine Estates and Asahi UK. Ross Carter praised the new additions, noting their industry expertise will be valuable in enhancing the charity’s services and support.

