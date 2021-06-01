Six leading Australian wine importers to host new tasting event

By Michelle Perrett

Six leading importers of Australian wine are to host a new trade and press tasting called Deep Down Under which will showcase 150 wines by 56 of Australia’s winemakers.

The event, which is taking place 5 July, at Wild by Tart restaurant in central London, will be hosted by Graft Wine Company, Liberty Wines, Indigo Wines, ABS Wine Agencies, Nekter Wines and GB Wine Shippers.

The tasting will feature wines including Clonakilla, Vinteloper, Tolpuddle, Koerner, Grosset, Cullen, Bannockburn, Shaw + Smith, Holly's Garden, Hahndorf Hill and Schmolzer & Brown.

David Knott, MD of Graft, said: “For me, it has long been an ambition to get the very best in Australian winemaking under one roof. These producers are dedicated to growing the best fruit, in the best sites.

“We hope Deep Down Under will get the UK trade excited about the current state of Australian wine like nothing has before.”

Tim Fordham, Liberty’s director of UK sales, said this was a great opportunity to partner with like-minded importers.

“Australia has the oldest soils, some of the oldest vines, and the most exciting winemakers working today. With all this in its favour, we believe everyone should be drinking more Australian wine and the line-up we will be showing is worth making space for in your diary,” he said.

Other producers on show include Dal Zotto, Delinquente Wine Co, From Sundays, The Hedonist, Henschke, Luke Lambert, Ministry of Clouds, Pirie, SC Pannell, Sons of Eden and Timo Mayer.

Five Young Gun of Wine awards winners’ wines will be there too including Rob Mack’s Aphelion Wine Co, Damon & Jono Koerner’s, Michael Downer’s Murdoch Hill, Dan Graham’s Sigurd Wines and Rory Lane’s The Story Wines.