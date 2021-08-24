McLaren Vale’s Chapel Hill joins Bancroft

By Lisa Riley

Bancroft Wines has expanded its Australian portfolio with McLaren Vale’s Chapel Hill.

Under the guidance of winemakers Michael Fragos and Bryn Richards, Chapel Hill has been striving to hand craft wines with “purity and balance”, since the first plantings of the vineyard in 1972 – the first vintage was released in 1975.

Bancroft Wines was “thrilled” with the latest addition to its growing portfolio, said CEO Jon Worsley.

“Bancroft has long been known for its Australian portfolio, and adding an established and renowned McLaren Vale property only strengthens our offering,” he said.

Michael Fragos, CEO and chief winemaker, of Chapel Hill, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with such a wonderful company as Bancroft Wines.

“The level of care and attention to detail that Bancroft affords to their winery partners and their customers really complements our own philosophies. Chapel Hill has a long and proud history in the UK market and we are excited to now have the opportunity to work with their talented team to showcase our wines in this important market for Australian Wine.”

Perched on the edge of the Onkaparinga Gorge, shallow rocky soils are a feature of the Chapel Hill vineyard.

To complement the grapes grown in its vineyard, Chapel Hill also sources fruit from a range of 'like-minded' grower vineyards. The range includes the MV Grenache, MV Shiraz and The Parson Cabernet Sauvignon.

In March, Bancroft Wines boosted its Provence portfolio with Château Miraval and Hect & Bannier. This followed a raft of new producers being folded into the company’s portfolio across the last year.









