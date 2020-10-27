Wine Australia’s Tasting Blind Club moves online

By Lisa Riley

Wine Australia has converted its Tasting Blind Club into an online Tasting Blind Club Quiz hosted by Emma Symington MW.

Aimed at wine students preparing for their WSET, MW or Court of Master Sommeliers exams, Symington will take students through four rounds of questions, with 10 questions per round.

For the first two rounds, Symington will propose themed questions based on two of Wine Australia’s Australian Wine Discovered Guides.

The second two rounds will cover other aspects of Australian wine as well as a “mixed bag” of questions more broadly across the world of wine.

The three participants with the highest scores will each win a bottle of premium Australian wine.

As well as “having some fun”, the online quiz was an opportunity to “keep up your studies and refresh your Australian wine knowledge”, said Wine Australia.

The next session will take place on 9 November followed by another one on 14 December, with the prior focused on Margaret River and Grenache.

Prior to Covid-19, Wine Australia hosted Tasting Blind Club every month in London to give the trade a chance to brush up on their blind tasting and catch up with wine friends on a regular basis.

The event attracted around 70 trade professionals each month, including sommeliers, on- and off-trade specialists, educators, students and media.

At the beginning of August, new date released by Wine Australia showed the value of Australian wine exports to the UK increased by 3% to AU$383m in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020.











