Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine Australia’s Tasting Blind Club moves online

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 October, 2020

Wine Australia has converted its Tasting Blind Club into an online Tasting Blind Club Quiz hosted by Emma Symington MW.

Aimed at wine students preparing for their WSET, MW or Court of Master Sommeliers exams, Symington will take students through four rounds of questions, with 10 questions per round.

For the first two rounds, Symington will propose themed questions based on two of Wine Australia’s Australian Wine Discovered Guides.

The second two rounds will cover other aspects of Australian wine as well as a “mixed bag” of questions more broadly across the world of wine. 

The three participants with the highest scores will each win a bottle of premium Australian wine.

As well as “having some fun”, the online quiz was an opportunity to “keep up your studies and refresh your Australian wine knowledge”, said Wine Australia. 

The next session will take place on 9 November followed by another one on 14 December, with the prior focused on Margaret River and Grenache.   

Prior to Covid-19, Wine Australia hosted Tasting Blind Club every month in London to give the trade a chance to brush up on their blind tasting and catch up with wine friends on a regular basis.  

The event attracted around 70 trade professionals each month, including sommeliers, on- and off-trade specialists, educators, students and media.

At the beginning of August, new date released by Wine Australia showed the value of Australian wine exports to the UK increased by 3% to AU$383m in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95