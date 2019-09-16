Tuscan highlights at Terra Terra

By Lisa Riley

TERRA TERRA

120 Finchley Road

London NW3 5JB

terraterra.co.uk

At the beginning of this month a new restaurant and café, complete with an open bakery and outdoor terrace, opened in north London. Terra Terra’s all-day menu provides fresh food choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with the venue turning into an intimate cocktail spot by night. Set across two floors and boasting a private, tucked away patio, Terra Terra’s contemporary design tones reflect its Tuscan heritage. The impressive façade with large windows is set to entice passers-by as they watch its team of artisan bakers crafting their honest creations.









