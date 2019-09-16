Subscriber login Close [x]
Cahoots goes overground for latest launch

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 September, 2019

CAHOOTS: THE TICKET HALL & CONTROL ROOM 

15 Kingly St, Soho

London W1B 5PS

A 1940s-inspired cocktail bar in an overground train station, Cahoots is set to open its door in the heart of Soho this November, complementing the original Cahoots underground. A tasty array of hearty ’40s fodder will be served throughout the day from 11am to 5pm, with a divided menu. A British section will include some of the nation’s favourites, such as pie, mash & liquor and fish finger sandwiches, while a section dedicated to America will feature chicken & waffles and a Sloppy Joe bun. After 5pm the lights dim and The Ticket Hall will transform into a cocktail bar, serving up tantalising tipples and live entertainment until 1am.




