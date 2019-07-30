Aperol continues its ascent with 22% sales spike

By Jo Gilbert

The apertivo movement continued to spread across Europe and the rest of the world in the first half of 2019, according to Campari’s latest results.

The six-months results, ended today, reinforce the company’s leading position behind the move to lighter, spritz-style serves, with double digit growth overall for Aperol and a strong performance for the historic Campari brand.

Aperol was up 22% across the group, with “solid growth in core Europe” and double digit increase across all other geographies.

These managed to offset declines in vodka.

SKYY saw a low-single digit decline as a result of “de-stocking in the core US market as well as persistent competitive pressure”, the group said.

Meanwhile, sales of Aperol were a key driver of “strong organic growth” (+9.8%) across the company’s sales worldwide.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, chief executive officer, said: “After a very strong start to the year, our positive business momentum continued in the second quarter 2019, the peak season for aperitifs, helped by the late Easter effect, despite the tough comparable base as well as the poor weather in May across Europe.”

This follows on from Campari Group’s full year results for 2018 which were released back in March.

At the time, Harpers reported that the demand for Italian aperitifs is still going strong, after sales of Aperol jumped 56% in the UK last year.









