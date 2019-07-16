Subscriber login Close [x]
Mini wine bottles and fruit flavoured blends help Broadland’s sales soar to £70m

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  16 July, 2019

Broadland Wineries has seen sales jump 11.6% to £70.6m in the 12 months to the end of March 2019 helped by fruit flavoured blends and mini wine bottles.

Pre-tax profits also rose to £2m from £0.3m over the same period, according to the company’s annual report.

Three Mills Fruit Fusion and MINIVINO single serves were among the brands that helped drive growth with sales up 43% and 6000% respectively.

The Christmas Advent Calendar - a box of 24 small bottles of wine - and Proudly Vegan, a 100% vegan wine also performed well, the report showed.

Turnover outside the UK reached £4.6m in 2018, up 43.9% on the previous year with "particularly strong growth" reported in the US.

“Our team has made enormous strides forward over the last year,” said Mark Lansley, chief executive Broadland Wineries.

"The strong performance of our existing brands, the introduction of some exciting category game-changing brands and our sales growth in the USA have combined to allow us to deliver improved financial results. In a tough market, with significant challenges ahead, we believe we are making decent progress.”

The business said it was in a good position to take advantage of the recent surge in demand for fruit wine flavoured products and the no and low alcohol movement.

It recently launched two new lines under its Three Mills Botanicals label juniper, cucumber & lime and strawberry & elderflower, as well as Three Mills 0.05% alcohol-free wines.






Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
