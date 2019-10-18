Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Growth slows at Pernod Ricard

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  18 October, 2019

Sales growth at global drinks giant Pernod Ricard has slowed, with first-quarter turnover of €2.483bn revealing underlying growth of just 1.3%, in line with expectations.

In the same period last year, the company reported growth of 10.4%.

Predicted growth for the full year remains at between 5% and 7%.

Results for the three months to end September were particularly strong in the US and China, both of which saw organic sales rise 6%.

Growth in the US has been fuelled by the success of Jameson’s Black Barrel, while Malibu and Kahlua are both showing solid growth. Sales of Absolut in the US market continue to decline, despite the launch of the Absolut Juice range.

In China, both Absolut and Ballantine’s Finest are in double-digit growth, while challenging on-trade conditions have led to a decline in sales for Chivas. First-quarter sales in China last year saw organic growth of 27%.

Sales in Europe were up 3%, with growth in Eastern Europe particularly strong. In Russia, the company is reporting double-digit growth.

Western Europe has returned to growth, with France up 3% led by sales of Absolut. Turnover in the UK fell back 1% in part due to the group’s value strategy for Jacob’s Creek.

Growth in India was also up 3%.

Sales in the important global travel retail sector fell back 6%, however, a decline which Pernod attributes to a mix of promotional phasing in Europe and exceptional sales in the comparable quarter last year.

Alexandre Ricard, the group’s chairman and chief executive, said the “moderate” Q1 figures were due to “an environment that remains particularly uncertain”.

The group also launched the first phase of its €1bn share-buyback scheme, which announced in August.

It has committed to buying up to €150m of its own shares over the next two months, starting from today, 18 October.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95