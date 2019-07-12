Daniel Lambert lands Hollick exclusive

By Jo Gilbert

Daniel Lambert Wines has added to its growing portfolio of estate wines with a new exclusive agreement with Coonawarra’s Hollick.

The south Australian winery will be entering Daniel Lambert’s range on an exclusive basis – news which rounds off a good week for the welsh agent and importer.

Having picked up the gong for Small Agent of the year at the International Wine Challenge Awards 2019, the company was also highlighted in Harpers’ very own list of the UK’s top 50 wholesalers.

The Hollick addition is now one of three wines that are due to go 'live' with the supplier this Autumn.

The other two are Martin Ray's Angleline Range from California and the high end wines of Pascual Larrieta from Rioja Alavesa.

Christian Fraser, general manager at Hollick, said: “I am exceedingly pleased that Daniel Lambert Wines and Hollick Estates will be working together to bring Hollick wines to the UK.

"The reputation of Daniel Lambert Wines for quality, value and customer service is renowned through the wine industry and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to work alongside. The Hollick Estate ethos of ‘Pride of Place’ will build on that trust of quality and value in every drop of Australian cool climate wine. "

Established in 1983, Hollick is a boutique winery located in the terra rossa soils of Coonawarra. With fruit from their own vineyards there, and in neighbouring Wrattonbully, Hollick produce four wine ranges.

These include The Bard varietals, named after Australia’s most famous lyric poet, John Shaw Neilson and Blends – a pair of blended wines paying tribute to the classic Bordeaux blend of Coonawarra Sauvignon and Merlot, and a New World Classic blend of Coonawarra Cabernet and Wrattonbully Shiraz.

Their Varietal and Pushing the boundaries labels complete the range.

The new wines will be available to taste at both of the Harpers-run SITT Tastings in London and Manchester on the 9 and 11 September.











