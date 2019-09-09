Daniel Lambert offering up the wine trip of a lifetime

By Jo Gilbert

Daniel Lambert Wines has the dream round-the-world ticket up for grabs to the winner of its new independent incentive scheme.

The incentive, which will be running over the Christmas period and through to March, is being billed as a ‘round the world’ tasting and trip encompassing wines from Canada, the US and Australia, in tandem with Daniel Lambert’s suppliers.

One lucky winner will join the team on a trip that starts off in Canada with a visit to Westcott Vineyard in Vinemount Ridge, Ontario, before heading to the USA to Martin Ray Vineyards in Sonoma County.

From there, it’s off to Trefethen Family Vineyards (Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley) and Australia Hollick Estates (Coonawarra from South Australia), before a final stop in Hong Kong.

To get involved, participating indies will need to stock the wines mentioned above, from November 1 through to March 31 2020.

The winner will be determined based on a scoring system, with points being awarded for growth of sales on the incentive products, with 10 being top for the top seller, nine points for the second and eight for the third, and so on.

Customers must take at least one product from each winery during the incentive period to be included, with additional points up for grabs for each wine they list from the incentive range and extras such as promotional dinners.

On January 31, the result of the first three months will be published so participating customers know where they sit in the running.

More information about the scheme will be available at the first of our Autumn Specialist Importers Trade Tastings (SITT), which is heading to London today (September 9).

Over two dates this week, Harpers will once again be helping to bring together independent merchants with specialist importers from around the world.

Head down to The Honourable Artillery Company, today between 10.30AM and 5.30PM to meet Daniel Lambert Wines and other fantastic exhibitors who are each real experts in their areas of specialisation.

All wines shown at SITT are exclusively available for the independent on and off trade.

SITT will then be heading to Manchester for one day only on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at etc.Venues, Manchester M1 3HU, between the hours of 10.30AM and 5PM.













