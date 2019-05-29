Vagabond sets down sixth site in Paddington

By Jo Gilbert

Vagabond is gearing up for its latest launch, which will this time see its wine-focused proposition expand to include a breakfast menu.

The new site is due to open in June at the Grand Union Canal at Paddington Central, marking the first time a wine bar has opened in the area.

Customers will still be able to taste Vagabond’s selection of independent and classic wines with 100 available by the glass via the company’s wine dispenser machines.

In addition, Vagabond Paddington will offer its first ever breakfast menu, which will run alongside the company’s established seasonal lunches and dinners.

“We are super psyched to be coming to Paddington Central,” Stephen Finch, founder and managing director, said. “With a compelling density of office workers and residents in the immediate area, set against the lovely Grand Union Canal and adjacent to several major transportation links, we have no doubt Vagabond will smash it right off the bat. We looked at several opportunities around London for our next Vagabond site and coming to Paddington Central was a no brainer.”

With help from specialist leisure and hospitality investors, Imbiba, Vagabond has grown to six sites since 2010, with a seventh planned to open in September.

Initially gaining popularity as a relaxed bar with informal wine tasting, Vagabond has become known for doing something a bit different at each new site it takes on, including a in-house urban winery and kitchen at its site in Battersea Power Station.

Vagabond has also grown its wholesale distribution model, sourcing the majority of wines direct from producers.









