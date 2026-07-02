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Applications open for 2027 V d’Or Awards

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  02 July, 2026

Applications for Vinexposium’s 2027 V d’Or Business Awards are now open.

Every year, the event celebrates the most impactful initiatives that have helped to drive the global wine and spirits industry forward. Applications are both free of charge and open to professionals worldwide, regardless of size or market presence.

Participants can go for awards in three different categories, including sustainability, education and innovation. To qualify, projects must have been launched or implemented since January 2025.

The winners will be selected by an international panel composed of prominent members of the wine and spirits sector, with the awards ceremony taking place on 14 February 2027 – the day before Wine Paris.

Last year, the ‘Best Sustainability Initiative’ for wine went to the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CWSA), which had developed a climate action toolkit to guide growers on regenerative, climate smart practices.

Meanwhile, the sustainability prize for spirits went to Distillerie du Fjord from Quebec, Canada for producing spirits using locally foraged and upcycled ingredients, such as Cucumber Gin and Limoncello – saving tonnes of produce from waste every year.

Commenting on next year’s contest, Rodolphe Lameyse, the CEO of Comexposium’s Food & Beverage Division (of which Vinexposium is a part), said: “With the V d’Or, we reaffirm our commitment to spotlighting the very best achievements of the wine, spirits and wider drinks industry, today and for the years ahead.

“These awards reflect what this industry is capable of creating: new benchmarks, new practices and new business models. Vinexposium stands alongside the professionals who continue to move the sector forward with purpose and vision.”

The deadline for applications is 2 October 2026. They must be submitted through the official V d’Or online entry form here.






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