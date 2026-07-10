Sustainable vineyard tech: Drones, robotics, satellites, AI and more

By Andrew Neather

The drone buzzes across the vineyard, two metres above the vines, dispensing a fine cloud of spray. At the end of the row it moves to the next and flies back, robotically, on a computer-predetermined route. The operator can alter droplet size while it’s flying, down to 70 microns. This isn’t science fiction, but just one of the latest bits of ‘ag tech’, in use at Aotearoa New Zealand Fine Wines’ Pyramid Valley vineyard in Central Otago – and it’s helping them farm organically and regeneratively.