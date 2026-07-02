Isle of Arran Distillers unveils new distribution partnership with Chimera

By Hamish Graham

Isle of Arran Distillers – producers of Arran Single Malt and Lagg Single Malt – has announced a new exclusive UK distribution and ‘brand-building’ partnership with Chimera Brand Development.

Chimera is a relative new kid on the block – founded last year by ex-Amber Beverage CEO Seymour Ferreira and COO Douglas Bratten, as reported by Harpers. It will aim to “deepen market penetration, drive premium visibility, and elevate the distinct personalities of the twin island distilleries across both UK on-trade and off-trade channels” for the independent spirit producer.

Founded in 1995 with its Lochranza distillery in the north of the island, the business became a two-pronged enterprise with the construction and opening of the Lagg distillery in the southwest of Arran in 2019.

The latter is a strikingly modern distillery which juts out of a farmland landscape near the village of Lagg, looking out across to the volcanic island Ailsa Craig; the Kilbrannan Sound; the Mull of Kintyre; and on a clear day Northern Ireland.

Among the unique bottling from Isle of Arran Distillers is its Arran Barley Single Malt – made from 100% Arran barley from Blackwaterfoot’s Bellevue Farm.

Arran has a storied history of whisky making (and smuggling) with the south of the island once dotted with at-home stills. A series of laws enforcing new taxes and curtailing small still whisky distillation led to some Arranachs resorting to smuggling spirit to the mainland to evade excise authorities.

Whisky making was returned to the island by less clandestine means with the establishment of the Lochranza distillery.

The Lagg Distillery aims to return the historic ‘Arran Waters’ style of the once thriving local still proprietors – heavily peated, robust with a sweetness to balance.

Reflecting on the new partnership, MD at Isle of Arran Distillers Euan Mitchell commented: “The UK remains a vitally important and highly competitive market for single malts. Chimera’s progressive, targeted approach to brand development aligns perfectly with our vision.

“We are confident that their energy and focused commercial strategy will allow us to connect with whisky enthusiasts and grow our footprint across the country.

“As we enter this exciting new chapter, we would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the team at Amber Beverage UK. We are incredibly grateful for their dedication, partnership, and hard work in supporting our brands in the UK over the years, and we wish them continued success.”











