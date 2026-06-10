Rioja Camp 2026 invites applications

By Harpers Editorial team

Applications are now open for Rioja Camp 2026, with trade professionals invited to enter themselves for one of 25 places.

The five-day Camp, which will take place in Rioja from 2-6 November, is described by the Consejo Regulador de Rioja as its “flagship wine education programme”, and typically beings together importers, buyers, media and educators, including masters of wine and master sommeliers.

The itinerary typically spans visits across Rioja Alta, Rioja Oriental and Rioja Alavesa, with tastings, vineyard visits, workshops and winemaker-led experiences all part of the initiative.

Descibed by the Consejo as “a curated, education-led experience”, the Rioja Camp is billed as being quite distinct from a traditional trade or press trip.

“Rioja Camp offers rare access to the region’s producers and a valuable opportunity to build lasting connections while gaining a more nuanced perspective on Rioja’s diversity and evolution,” according to the body.

Successful candidates are expected to organise and fund their own travel to Logroño, with all accommodation, transport and most meals then covered by Rioja during the course of the trip.

Applications are open until 14 July and can be made via this link.





In addition, Harpers is currently media partner to Discover Rioja, an initiative designed to connect unimported Rioja wines with the UK trade, more details of which can be found here.









