Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Rioja Camp 2026 invites applications

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  10 June, 2026

Applications are now open for Rioja Camp 2026, with trade professionals invited to enter themselves for one of 25 places.

The five-day Camp, which will take place in Rioja from 2-6 November, is described by the Consejo Regulador de Rioja as its “flagship wine education programme”, and typically beings together importers, buyers, media and educators, including masters of wine and master sommeliers.

The itinerary typically spans visits across Rioja Alta, Rioja Oriental and Rioja Alavesa, with tastings, vineyard visits, workshops and winemaker-led experiences all part of the initiative.

Descibed by the Consejo as “a curated, education-led experience”, the Rioja Camp is billed as being quite distinct from a traditional trade or press trip.

“Rioja Camp offers rare access to the region’s producers and a valuable opportunity to build lasting connections while gaining a more nuanced perspective on Rioja’s diversity and evolution,” according to the body.

Successful candidates are expected to organise and fund their own travel to Logroño, with all accommodation, transport and most meals then covered by Rioja during the course of the trip.

Applications are open until 14 July and can be made via this link.


In addition, Harpers is currently media partner to Discover Rioja, an initiative designed to connect unimported Rioja wines with the UK trade, more details of which can be found here




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The Wine Society embraces AI-powered rec...

TWE announces major portfolio overhaul

Flint welcomes several leading Cape prod...

VAT cut campaign passes significant mile...

Spanish wine celebrates UK success as ne...

González Byass announces distribution pa...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95