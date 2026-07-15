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Take part: Harpers Drinks Trade Innovation Survey

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  15 July, 2026

Harpers readers are invited to take part in our Drinks Trade Innovation Survey, the results of which are to be published in our August issue.

Taking just a few minutes to complete, this survey nonetheless aims to pinpoint the innovations embraced both by your own company and implemented out there by the wider trade.

We also ask your view on what area(s) of the drinks trade is/are most in need of innovation to help ensure a successful and sustainable future.

The results of the survey will remain anonymous, but collectively will help us build a picture of the innovations large and small that are most pertinent to you, our readership, your businesses and the trade as a whole.

To take part in our Drinks Trade Innovation Survey, click here.



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