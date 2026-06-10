Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers panel: CEE wines in the UK

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  10 June, 2026

With the Ultimate CEE Wine Fair 3.0 looming large on 16 June in London, Harpers is delighted to confirm that it will be hosting a ‘CEE Wines in the UK’ panel at the event.

As Central and Eastern European wines continue on their upward trajectory in the UK, this session will showcase six outstanding wines, chosen to highlight the opportunities and diversity offered by these territories, designed to underpin the panel discussion.

Designed for sommeliers and independent wine professionals, and led by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, our line-up of specialists and CEE experts will focus on how CEE wines can add excitement and new stories to your lists, how these wines work with food, and how they challenge perceptions of the quality of CEE wines.

The panel will additionally draw on the experiences of the panel to explore the most salient messages to encourage customers to buy into these new experiences.

Set against a challenging backdrop for the wine sector, this deep dive into the current status of these excitingly diverse wines will reveal how the merging hero varieties, styles and regions can add premium allure and points of genuine difference to lists and shelves, tapping into fresh sales opportunities.

The CEE wines in the UK session will take place at 3pm on 16 June at the Ultimate CEE Wine Fair 3.0 in the Humber Room at Plaisterers' Hall in London.

To register for this free event, please click here.



Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The Wine Society embraces AI-powered rec...

TWE announces major portfolio overhaul

Flint welcomes several leading Cape prod...

VAT cut campaign passes significant mile...

Spanish wine celebrates UK success as ne...

González Byass announces distribution pa...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95