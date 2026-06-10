Harpers panel: CEE wines in the UK

By Harpers Editorial team

With the Ultimate CEE Wine Fair 3.0 looming large on 16 June in London, Harpers is delighted to confirm that it will be hosting a ‘CEE Wines in the UK’ panel at the event.

As Central and Eastern European wines continue on their upward trajectory in the UK, this session will showcase six outstanding wines, chosen to highlight the opportunities and diversity offered by these territories, designed to underpin the panel discussion.

Designed for sommeliers and independent wine professionals, and led by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, our line-up of specialists and CEE experts will focus on how CEE wines can add excitement and new stories to your lists, how these wines work with food, and how they challenge perceptions of the quality of CEE wines.

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The panel will additionally draw on the experiences of the panel to explore the most salient messages to encourage customers to buy into these new experiences.

Set against a challenging backdrop for the wine sector, this deep dive into the current status of these excitingly diverse wines will reveal how the merging hero varieties, styles and regions can add premium allure and points of genuine difference to lists and shelves, tapping into fresh sales opportunities.

The CEE wines in the UK session will take place at 3pm on 16 June at the Ultimate CEE Wine Fair 3.0 in the Humber Room at Plaisterers' Hall in London.

To register for this free event, please click here.







