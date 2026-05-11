Coravin highlights research indicating by-the-glass growth

By Oliver Catchpole

At a recent industry lunch, Coravin highlighted the results of three surveys conducted in 2025, which suggest that consumers are ordering more wine by-the-glass (BTG) than they were two years ago. The company is also expanding its guide to BTG lists.

An independent study of wine drinkers in the UK and Australia found that 50.39% of respondents (age 25+) were ordering more wine BTG than two years ago.

The independent poll, conducted on behalf of Coravin, also looked at consumer motivations for their increased interest in the category, with exploration coming in top (46% of UK respondents), followed by the opportunity to access premium wines without commitment (45%); have different wines for different courses (40%); enjoying a greater range of wines on menus (35%); and drinking less, but choosing better wines as a treat (35%).

The company has also now expanded The Coravin Guide (which launched last year, as Harpers reported) in the UK to include towns and cities outside of London, including Brighton; Birmingham; Manchester; Bristol; Bath; Leeds; and Edinburgh, with more to be added over the coming months.

Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin, told Harpers at the event that his ambition is to extend the guide – for which participation is free – as far and wide as possible.

The guide highlights the breadth of venues' buy-the-glass lists with a tiered system ranging from ‘one glass’ to ‘three glasses’.

Coravin – which makes and sells “by-the-glass systems” – performed two further polls itself, with a consumer survey of its own customers, finding that the majority of them are consuming the category more frequently than previously, with the strongest growth in France (76% ordering more wine BTG) and the UK (58%).

Responses to its UK, US and Australian on-trade survey were equally positive, with 81% reporting a small to significant increase in BTG sales.

It also looked at what would encourage respondents to engage with the category, with 48% indicating that a wider BTG selection in hospitality venues would encourage them to order more wine by-the-glass (with Millennials and Gen X slightly more interested in increased variety).

This was followed by the ability to sample before ordering, which 43% of respondents said would encourage them to order more BTG.

Lambrecht explained to Harpers: “Consumption is falling everywhere except Japan and Korea.

“People believe that [this drop] is concentrated in Gen Z, but in the United States, Gen Z is now drinking, and they’re exceeding the Millennials in their alcohol consumption.

“They tend to start with higher valued alcohol – they’ve moved up the chain – and they’re drinking less, but better and frequently.”

“Alcohol sales are down, but Coravin sales are up, and I think it’s this less-but-better trend that’s happening.”

He added: “I'm a consumer. I want to drink wine. I want to be able to buy better wine by the glass and not have to pay an arm and a leg for it.”

For further context, the independent survey took place in September 2025, with 1030 Australian and UK wine drinkers (who consume wine once a month out of the home) over the age of 25 taking part.

Coravin consumer survey data was gathered from 1,900 of their own users across the United States, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Australia in June 2025.

Its trade survey was conducted across 150 venues across the UK, USA and Australia in June and July 2025.









