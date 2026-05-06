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    Lokal

    By Hamish Graham
    Published:  06 May, 2026

    Quality Turkish food is a hallmark of the London dining scene and Harpers hopes long may this continue. Step in Lokal – the new restaurant from the team behind Fred Bakery and Faros – to enhance this already burgeoning offer. Head chefs Salih Serden and Akacan Agir draw inspiration from across the vast nation to craft reinterpretations of classics such as lamb tandir, served alongside a lush array of mezze and salads. The cocktail menu offers some head-spinning curiosities. Take Mesopotamia, a blend of padrón pepper-infused tequila, rosé wine, Campari and rosehip cordial. The 110-cover indoor-seating restaurant is supported by 14 outdoor covers to allow patrons to observe the goings on of Fitzrovia while dining on Anatolian delights. A dedicated cocktail bar rounds out the offer.

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