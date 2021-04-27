Coravin targets on-trade with new systems

By Lisa Riley

Coravin has unveiled new wine preservation systems targeted at the on-trade.

The new line of devices, which are exclusive to trade partners, comprise Coravin Pro Reserve and Coravin Pro Select.

The company said the new kits meant that hospitality partners could benefit from 30% more argon per capsule, faster pouring, and reduced wine wastage, ultimately optimising usage within businesses.

Previously, on-trade Coravin programmes have seen establishments increase fine wine sales by at least 20%, being able to add higher price point wines to their wine by the glass menu as well as reducing wine waste by 100% on all bottles poured by Coravin, according to the company.

“While I initially created Coravin with at-home usage in mind, we quickly understood how important Coravin is to our trade partners,” said Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin.

“We’ve been working hard to develop an exclusive line so we can offer even more wines by the glass with the larger devices and capsules. As trade begins to return back to normal, we understand the importance of profitability and look forward to supporting our partners with this new offering,” he said.

Designed with everyday wines in mind, the Select kit, includes the new Pivot Pro System which is compatible with all still wine closure types and bottle shapes and hasn’t previously been offered to trade.

A Pivot Stopper is used to replace the cork or screwcap and the Pivot Pro device is inserted to access the wine, pressurising the bottle with argon gas. The Pivot Stopper remains on the bottle until it has been used, allowing it to be enjoyed for up to four weeks by customers.

At £208.33 (excl. VAT), it is an entry point device for establishments looking to increase profitability of their wine menus and reduce wine wastage to 0%.

Fitted with SmartClamps for ease of use, the Model Three Pro system includes patented technology to protect wine from oxidation, allowing venues to pour any wine, in any amount, without pulling the cork.

The £291.67 (excl. VAT) device works by inserting a needle through the cork and pressurising the bottle with Argon gas. The cork then naturally reseals the bottle allowing the wine to enjoyed for months, or even years, to come, allowing businesses to offer more, higher price point wines by the glass.

The Reserve Kit includes six screw cap accessories, with the freedom to pour and protect screw cap wines for up to three months.

The Select and Reserve devices include 12 of the exclusive B2B Coravin Pure Argon Professional Capsules, offering 300 pours with Pivot Pro, and 240 pours with Model.



