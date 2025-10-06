Coravin wine by-the-glass guide live

By Oliver Catchpole

The Coravin Guide, the first and only guide to wine by-the-glass menus around the world, is now live.

The free digital publication features extensive by-the-glass lists, and spotlights sommeliers at restaurants, bars and private clubs

It currently covers London, Sydney, Melbourne, Milan, The Netherlands and California, although additional cities will be added in upcoming months.

The guide uses a bespoke tiering system that reflects the breadth of each featured venue’s by-the-glass programme:

• One Glass – 20 to 40 wines by-the-glass

• Two Glasses – 41 to 60 wines by-the-glass

• Three Glasses – Over 60 wines by-the-glass

There are also sections dedicated to seasonal listings, along with a section of ‘hidden gems’ for more focused menus.

The guide is searchable by region, occasion and wine style, which will allow people to discover the list, experience and venue that will suit them best, both locally and abroad.

Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin, commented: “Wine by-the-glass should be about discovery, not limitation, and that is literally why I invented Coravin over a decade ago. Too often people feel they need an occasion to open a special bottle when out, or they miss out because a full bottle feels like a commitment. The Coravin Guide gives wine lovers the freedom to find venues that share that same philosophy – where you can taste, explore and savour wine one glass at a time.”

Coravin was launched in 2013 after Lambrecht invented the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener, a device that allows wine to be poured from a bottle without needing to remove the cork.

Coravin CEO Dave Krupinski, added: “We see first-hand how wine by-the-glass is evolving as consumer trends shift towards ‘drinking less but better’ and a deeper curiosity in wine exploration grows. We recognised a clear need for a platform celebrating the quality, variety and accessibility of wines by-the-glass. We are proud of the role Coravin can play in breaking down barriers and connecting wine lovers with the people and places redefining wine experiences.”

Participation in The Coravin Guide is free and open to any qualifying venue, regardless of whether they use a Coravin system. Interest can be registered here.








