World Bulk Wine Exhibition to return in November

By Oliver Catchpole

The World Bulk Wine Exhibition (WBWE) will take place on 24 and 25 November at RAI Amsterdam.

This will be the 17th edition of WBWE, which is organised by Vinexposium, one of the world’s largest organisers of events dedicated to wine and spirits.

WBWE will bring together over 240 producers from 25 countries, along with buyers from more than 60 countries.

Read more: Ian Harris plans 66 mile walk for charity

These include returning leading bulk producers, such as Spain, France, Italy, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and the United States, alongside newcomers Mauritius, Lebanon and Panama.

Overall, this will cover between 70% and 80% of the global bulk trade.

The event will be a comprehensive exhibition, with AC wines, organic or fortified wines, spirits, and ranges reflecting the rise of low & no and innovation in the ready to drink (RTD) market.

It will highlight packaging innovations that lower carbon emissions and the cost of logistics – an increase of both sustainability and efficiency.

Highlights of the upcoming show will include a silent tasting room (with wines and spirits from exhibitors), a programme of masterclasses and conferences addressing industry challenges, and an announcement of the winners of the International Bulk Wine Competition.

WBWE aims to support the growth and development of the bulk wine and bulk spirit market. The volume of wine traded globally is vast – the UK alone imports about 4.5m hl of wine every year, at a value of €617m. These imports are mostly from Australia – 33% by volume, followed by Chile with 14.7%.

Bulk wine plays a significant role in international trade – it now accounts for about one third of the global wine market in terms of volume.

Growth in the bulk wine market is accelerating, driven by sustainability imperatives, the diversification of formats (bag – in – box, kegs), the rise of low & no and RTD products, as well as a growing demand for cost – efficient solutions.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, commented: “The bulk wine market is a strategic lever for the industry, at the crossroads of competitiveness, flexibility and sustainability. With the World Bulk Wine Exhibition, Vinexposium has broadened the event’s scope and strengthened its impact, creating a meeting point where buyers and producers find practical solutions and shape the sector’s future together.”













