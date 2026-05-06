Fortnum & Mason announces new own-label wine collection

By Oliver Catchpole

Fortnum & Mason has unveiled its redesigned own-label still wine collection, which it called “a significant evolution” in its wine offering.

The new 49-bottle-range has been selected to improve the quality of the luxury department store’s wine offer across key regions, including South Africa, Argentina, Italy, France and Portugal.

Fortnum’s also continues to push the visibility of English wines, adding a new ‘English Coastal’ white to its collection – an exclusive blend of Bacchus, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay made by Camel Valley in Cornwall.

Read more: Diageo confirms finalists for World Class GB 2026

Commenting on the range, Edwina Watson, senior buyer wines & spirits at Fortnum & Mason, said: “I am delighted to launch this new range, which marks a significant evolution for wine at Fortnum’s.

“We have focussed on benchmark expressions of classic styles, from some of the world’s finest producers.

“These are quality wines with a true sense of place that we are proud to put our name to.”

The range has additionally been subject to a significant restructuring – in an effort to create a clearer hierarchy across the collection – splitting it into two separate tiers.

These are Piccadilly House (Fortnum & Mason’s ‘everyday drinking’ range, retailing between £11.95-£19.95) and Fortnum’s Collection (its premium selection of wines, retailing between £16.95-£48).

This has been coupled with a complete redesign of the range’s labels, aiming to improve the shelf appeal and ease of navigation of the department store’s range.

This was achieved by Fortnum & Mason partnering with wine branding specialist Neil Tully MW and his design agency Amphora, along with award-winning illustrator Jasmine Hortop.

Speaking on the redesign, Tully added that “the challenge was to establish clear distinction between the two tiers while ensuring the collection felt cohesive for customers navigating the range.

“Fortnum’s Collection reinforces the retailer’s role as a curator of classic fine wines, while Piccadilly House introduces a more expressive and contemporary personality.

“Together, they create a stronger own-label proposition that reflects both quality and confidence. If Fortnum’s Collection is designed to appeal to the head, Piccadilly House is for the heart.”

Most of Fortnum’s own label wines will be available in-store and online from this month (May 2026), with additional launches staggered though to the autumn.









