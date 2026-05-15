English still wine emerges from fizz shadow

By Hamish Graham

English still wine remains a niche proposition. According to Worldpanel by Numerator, for the 52-week period ending 22 March 2026, total off-trade value sales sat at just below £3m. To put this figure into perspective, the category represents 0.1% of consumers’ retail still wine spend. The most recently available bottle production figures from Wine GB showed that, in 2024, still wine made up 31% (around 3.3 million bottles) of the total (10.7 million), with sparkling accounting for the remaining 69%.