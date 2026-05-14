Artelium eases path to international sales via ‘digital cellar door’

By Oliver Catchpole

Artelium Wine Estate has launched a “digital cellar door”, which will allow consumers to purchase wines directly from its website and have them delivered internationally.

The service runs on online wine distribution company CellarMe’s platform, which connects wineries to distributors and importers worldwide, free of charge.

The platform allows purchases made in winery tasting rooms to be delivered internationally, as well as facilitating direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales online.

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It is currently in use across wineries including Thelema Mountain Vineyards, De Grendel Wine Estate, Kaapzicht, Rickety Bridge and Grande Provence.

Artelium claims to be the first UK winery to introduce such a service, allowing direct-to-consumer distribution across 27 European nations, with the potential for more destinations to be added.

The Sussex-based estate said that its digital cellar door was designed specifically for international tourists and visitors who have tried the wines and want to continue drinking them when they return home, extending UK wine tourism into the digital space.

It added that foreign visitors to UK estates often struggle to source wines from small estates when they return home, a problem driven by prohibitive barriers to direct-to-consumer international shipping.

These issues including import and export regulations; alcohol duties and local sales taxes; market-specific compliance; and end-to-end delivery logistics, all of which Artelium claims to have overcome through collaboration with specialist partners, facilitated through the platform.

Wine tourism to English and Welsh wineries has been on the rise in recent years. Last year Harpers reported a +55% rise in vineyard and winery visits between 2022 and 2023, and expected growth of +20% between 2025 and 2030.

Commenting on the launch, owner of Artelium, Julie Bretland, said: “We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who discover our wines, whether at the estate or abroad, to continue enjoying them.

“Year on year we have seen growth in overseas visitors coming to Artelium and this digital cellar door is the next step in connecting our visitors with our wines, and delivering them to their door wherever they are in the world.”





Pictured: Artelium Wine Estate

