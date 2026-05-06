Fizz for thought: The prospects of English Charmat

Up on the rooftop terrace of Babble on Hove’s hip and newly revamped seafront, talk has turned Wylde – that’s the name of Sussex producer Everflyht’s first Charmat-method wine; a fruit-forward, crowd-pleasing, quality sparkling rosé, Provence-pink in colour, bursting with summer red berries and with a touch of sweetness.
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