Fizz for thought: The prospects of English Charmat

By Barnaby Eales

Up on the rooftop terrace of Babble on Hove’s hip and newly revamped seafront, talk has turned Wylde – that’s the name of Sussex producer Everflyht’s first Charmat-method wine; a fruit-forward, crowd-pleasing, quality sparkling rosé, Provence-pink in colour, bursting with summer red berries and with a touch of sweetness.